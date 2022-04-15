The Reason Cheddar Cheese Isn't Naturally Yellow

Time to debunk one of the biggest secrets of the dairy aisle: Although the familiar bright orange hue of some cheddar cheeses has become part of cheesemaking tradition, especially in England and the U.S. Midwest, it isn't a naturally occurring phenomenon.

For answers, Mashed turned to Molly Browne, an American Cheese Society certified cheese professional and "cheese sensory evaluator" who serves as the education manager for the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Orange cheddars like the ones from Wisconsin are intentionally colored with a natural pigment called annatto, which comes from the seed of the South American achiote tree," she explains.

The origin of this ingredient starts with the biology of the animals themselves. While goat and sheep's milk cheeses are often pure white because the animals "metabolize" a compound called beta carotene and "don't pass any into their milk," Browne notes that "cow's milk tends to be rich in beta carotene, which is what gives cow's milk its signature golden hue." In addition to accentuating the natural color of high-quality cow's milk cheese, there are a couple reasons that cheesemakers still use annatto today: It helps the cheeses stand out and ensures a consistent product year-round, per Bon Appetit.