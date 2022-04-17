The Reason Burger King's New Ad Campaign Is Intentionally Confusing

No, Burger King has not put out an ad lauding McDonald's. Instead, a follow-up to DAVID Madrid's 2021 Burger King ad "Confusing Times" has aired. It's called "Even More Confusing Times."

The advertisement, which you can watch on YouTube, introduces a series of questions that satirically highlight how unrooted from norms people have become. In one case, a family has a child called Max. But their neighbor adopted a dog that they decided to call Max. So, the voiceover asks, did their neighbors call their dog a human name, or did the family give their child a dog name? Other scenarios include a man who worries that allowing his daughter to play as a princess is bad parenting, a person who's concerned that deleting a message to their ex is in fact an even worse message, and a consumer who bought an energy-efficient washing machine but has second thoughts about whether this was indeed good for the environment.

All these questions lead to the most confusing thing of all: Burger King's plant-based nuggets. They taste like chicken but aren't chicken. How confusing.