Why Some Instagram Users Are Alarmed By Paul Hollywood's Cat Pic

While we may have established that GBBO's Paul Hollywood is a cat lover, we can't help but notice that some Instagrammers are a bit alarmed by one of his posts featuring a picture of him holding one of his Maine Coons. The cat, let's just say, looks less than pleased to be participating in the photoshoot. While Hollywood gives a big smile, the kitty he's holding up in his lap seems to have quite the devilish stare. "That is one angry cat!" commented one user, while another chimed in, "That ca[t] looks evil if looks could kill lol."

Many of the 700 plus comments, however, compliment both the GBBO star and the kitty, including a jesting, "God those eyes .... Yours aren't bad either" and "Lovely photo of you both."

Other Instagrammers focused more on the cat's gorgeous coat than its intimidating stare. "Beautiful cat, Paul. Love seeing the extra soft human side on social media. Fun. Thanks for sharing," commented one fan.

As an extra bonus, this isn't Hollywood's first foray into cat ownership. He's been a feline father for some time, as you can see from this throwback photo posted to Instagram of him from the 80s holding, you guessed it, a kitty! Looks like Paul Hollywood might just be a softie after all.