Duff Goldman Is Gushing Over His Niece's Homemade Easter Cake

When it comes to Easter sweets, chocolate bunnies and jelly beans may reign supreme. However, we firmly believe that there should also be a delicious cake on hand to follow up your traditional holiday ham, and if you happen to have a pastry whiz like Duff Goldman in your family, it might seem obvious who would be in charge of whipping up the post-Easter dinner treat.

The "Spring Baking Championship" judge makes a mouthwateringly moist carrot cake using plenty of oil, and who could forget that luscious, green maraschino cherry-topped cheesecake he made for the holiday last year? Both desserts sound like they would have made for an excellent ending to Easter dinner yesterday (after all, Goldman claims on his website that his carrot cake is a favorite for the entire staff at his bakery, Charm City Cakes). However, it appears that the Food Network star was relieved of some of his dessert duties for the holiday this year by his young niece Ellie, and he couldn't have been more proud.

"My niece Ellie made an Easter cake!" Goldman gushed on both his Instagram and Twitter pages on Sunday, April 17. He also shared a photo of his smiling niece holding her festive baked good, which appeared to be a two-tiered chocolate cake topped with chocolate frosting and three bright pink marshmallow Peeps. Please, Ellie, tell us you saved us a slice!