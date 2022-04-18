Niecy Nash On IHOP Rewards, The Best TV Catering, And On-Screen Food Memories - Exclusive Interview

Tell me what's going on with this IHOP promotion.

Let me tell you about some pancakes. I was so happy to partner with IHOP. First of all, my baby girl eats it at least three to four times a week, which I love. I love that they created a loyalty program. You download [the] app, you go in, you order your food, you get pan coins deposited into your account and you can come back and then get free food and/or pancakes. I mean, I'm getting pancakes. I don't know what everybody else is getting with their coins, but that's what I would get. I was like, "I would love to help spread the word about this," because for me, I've never had a pancake and been sad. Because I feel like it's such a happy food, it fits in line with everything I'm about, giving back and happiness.

How did you end up getting roped into this? What's your relationship with IHOP in this?

Like I said, my daughter eats it probably three to four times a week. It's a staple, and when I heard about the loyalty program, I was like, "Yes, ding, ding, ding, sign me up."