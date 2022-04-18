RuPaul's Drag Race Fans Will Love These Official Canned Cocktails

The inimitable RuPaul was once quoted as saying, "If you want to be invited to the party, you better have something to bring." Now, fans of "RuPaul's Drag Race" have official show-branded cocktails to pop open and sip at their next gathering. As stated in a press release, the new House of Love beverage collection serves up "light, love, and laughter," with a fruit-flavored drink and message of inclusivity in every can.

The new canned cocktails are a collaboration between RuPaul, production company World of Wonder, and Marina Hahn, the founder of the Svedka vodka brand. Available now for pre-order online, the collection is inspired by the "freedom, inclusivity, and joy of RuPaul and the 'Drag Race' community." To hone in on that message, the beverage makers decided to include two non-alcoholic mocktails in the six-flavor lineup — big hair and heels not required for imbibing. Here's what customers can find in each pack.