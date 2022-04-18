The Internet Is Loving Ree Drummond's Family Easter Pic
Ree Drummond's family is a huge part of her life both on and off-screen. With five children, in-laws, and furry friends, Drummond family gatherings are quite the show — especially this year. In 2022, Easter at the ranch wasn't just for the Pioneer Woman's kids; the gathering also included a few extra guests, such as college friends and significant others. In a blog post, the Food Network star fondly described her weekend as "kid-filled," despite nine of said "kids" being over the age of 13.
With all those extra hands around the house, Drummond kept her young guests busy, having them stuff eggs with candy and toys for hunting and help hoist a 30-pound Easter ham into the oven. From Thursday to Saturday, the kids worked tirelessly to assist with the holiday festivities, and Drummond used her website to look back at the experience with admiration (though she noted that she's not the biggest fan of her son Bryce's new mullet). However, the weekend wasn't complete without a picture to document a memorable few days.
The Drummonds' busy, family-filled Easter
Drummond managed to capture a picture of all the "kids" together. The photo featured ten smiling faces, who traveled far and wide to get to the cooking show host's ranch. In the caption, Drummond hinted at all the "egg stuffing sessions, new FRIENDS (ahem), new mullets (help me), too-heavy hams, and other adventures" from the weekend — and commenters excitedly shared their hairstyle opinions, ham hacks, and Easter well wishes for the "great looking bunch."
Drummond directed her followers to her blog for more details about the day, where she also delved into the complexities of the family's Easter egg traditions. She explained that her husband Ladd has long spearheaded the family's efforts to donate hundreds of stuffed eggs to their local church. They continued the custom this year, along with money eggs (and a banana-flavored Laffy Taffy grand prize) for their own hunt. The weekend concluded with a church service on Sunday, followed by a brunch at Drummond's father-in-law's house, and, of course, lots of photos. It's safe to say that this Easter, the Drummonds definitely went big.