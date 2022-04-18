The Internet Is Loving Ree Drummond's Family Easter Pic

Ree Drummond's family is a huge part of her life both on and off-screen. With five children, in-laws, and furry friends, Drummond family gatherings are quite the show — especially this year. In 2022, Easter at the ranch wasn't just for the Pioneer Woman's kids; the gathering also included a few extra guests, such as college friends and significant others. In a blog post, the Food Network star fondly described her weekend as "kid-filled," despite nine of said "kids" being over the age of 13.

With all those extra hands around the house, Drummond kept her young guests busy, having them stuff eggs with candy and toys for hunting and help hoist a 30-pound Easter ham into the oven. From Thursday to Saturday, the kids worked tirelessly to assist with the holiday festivities, and Drummond used her website to look back at the experience with admiration (though she noted that she's not the biggest fan of her son Bryce's new mullet). However, the weekend wasn't complete without a picture to document a memorable few days.