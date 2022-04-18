Martha Stewart's Sugar Cookies Have A Secret Ingredient

Stewart doesn't explain on her website why she puts brandy in her embellished wreath cookies. However, Epicurious reveals that brandy adds a little bit more sweetness and depth of flavor to desserts in general. According to Greatist, the oaky, smoky, vanilla-like notes in brandy translate well to sugary treats. While it's perhaps best known for being the flambé agent in old-school desserts like bananas Foster, the liquor can also be added to cakes, crepes, and — in Stewart fashion — cookies.

Despite the booze in Stewart's sugar cookie dough recipe, don't expect too much brandy flavor to come through in the end. Epicurious writes that if you want your baked goods to taste like alcohol, the best way to do that is to add the liquor to the dessert after it's done baking. (For example, you could add brandy to your sugar cookie glaze.) In Stewart's recipe, the alcohol cooks off in the oven but lends some complexity to the finished cookies. If you don't have brandy in your liquor cabinet but want to try it for yourself, there are plenty of brandy substitutes, including non-alcoholic options like brandy extract and apple juice. And if you're ready to try adding alcohol to other desserts, there's also a boozy unexpected ingredient you can add to your pie dough for a great flaky texture.