Here's How To Grab A Free Reusable Cup At Starbucks This Week

Popular coffee chain Starbucks recently made headlines by announcing a plan to phase out its iconic paper cups by 2025. Calling their cups a "ubiquitous symbol of a throwaway society," Michael Kobori, the chief sustainability officer at Starbucks, explained that the company plans to do away with its disposable paper coffee cups within the next three years, according to CNN.

From their famous logo to their occasionally-controversial holiday designs, Starbucks cups are almost instantly recognizable – but they are also wasteful. So in lieu of serving their hot beverages in disposable containers, the company announced its plans to introduce a borrow-a-cup program, which has already undergone a test run in some Seattle locations (via Food & Wine). While this program will enable people to borrow a reusable cup for a small deposit and then return it back to a Starbucks location, Starbucks customers don't have to wait until 2025 to do away with single-use cups. Any Starbucks customer can have their favorite drink served in their own reusable to-go mugs. But if you don't own one those, never fear — this week, Starbucks fans will have the chance to snag their own reusable Starbucks cup for free.