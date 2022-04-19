Giada DeLaurentiis Just Dropped The Easiest Bolognese Recipe

Bolognese sauce is one of those Italian dishes that's known for taking a long time to make. Traditionally, the hearty specialty is made by cooking savory cuts of meat, like veal, beef, or pork, low and slow for hours in a tomato-based sauce that contains diced veggies. Bolognese also usually includes wine, and sometimes the sauce incorporates pancetta or another cured meat. Some people even add a splash of milk to their recipe — Geoffrey Zakarian's Bolognese recipe is a good look at the traditional sauce.

To many people, that may all sound delicious — but like a lot of work and waiting. So, Giada De Laurentiis, the Food Network cooking show host and cookbook author who is known for her modern takes on classic Italian fare, decided to make the beloved sauce a little simpler. She just shared a recipe for her 20-minute Bolognese on Instagram, and though it isn't quite as luxurious or layered with flavor as the original, it's still the fastest way to satisfy your Bolognese craving on the days when you don't have several hours to dedicate to sauce-simmering.