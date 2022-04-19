Alexis deBoschnek Wants To Help Fans Reduce Food Waste With Her New Cookbook

Literal tons of food go to waste every year and you won't believe the food waste facts. According to Feeding America, the United States wastes 108 billion pounds of food every year, equating to 40% of all food in the country. That doesn't even compare to the global scale of this problem. World Food Programme estimates that $1 trillion gets lost every year due to food waste, equating to enough meals to feed two billion individuals. The amount of loss also creates massive amounts of carbon dioxide and falls just behind the amounts created by America and China. A variety of organizations have taken aim at this dire issue. The United Nations hopes to curb food loss by 50% by the year 2030 and ranks as one of the organization's top goals.

Individuals have also taken up the mantle and want to do their part. Alexis deBoschnek ranks as one of these activists that hope to combat food waste in a particularly delicious way. According to her website, deBoschnek creates recipes and has worked as the Senior Test Kitchen Manager at Tasty in addition to supplying a variety of other cooking publications with new creations. The chef and food inventor now has a new cookbook that draws on their expertise in the field that aims to help home cooks transform scraps into gourmet creations.