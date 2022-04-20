The Marinated Chicken Aldi Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About

Chicken breast is arguably among the most popular cuts of chicken on the market, especially for those looking for lean meat options. As Healthline reports, the white meat makes for a relatively low-calorie and low-fat meal when prepared via methods such as grilling or baking, not to mention the fact that it is also rich in nutrients that can aid in muscle building and weight loss. And while chicken breast is also beloved by many for its versatility, some have condemned the protein-rich cut of poultry for being boring and bland. "It's always so dry and almost never tastes good," claimed one opinionated Redditor who declared that thighs are the superior part of the bird.

Whether you're in agreement with our Reddit friend or are simply looking to step up your chicken game, Aldi offers a poultry product that might bring some excitement to the nights when chicken breast is on the menu. Part of the budget-friendly grocer's Never Any! line — advertised on its website as USDA-certified products that are free of antibiotics, animal by-products, hormones, and steroids — is a trio of pre-marinated chicken breasts that were recently given the spotlight by Aldi-loving Instagrammer @ohheyaldi. "Winner winner, chicken dinner! How easy and tasty are these Never Any Marinated Chicken Breasts?!" the user captioned a recent post about the ready-to-cook products that has since generated some serious buzz.