Padma Lakshmi Had A Hilarious Response To Stephen King's Dinner 'Horror Story'

If there's one duo you might not have been expecting a "hashtag-collab" from in 2022, it's probably Padma Lakshmi and Stephen King. One is an ex-supermodel who was born in India and raised in the U.S., where she has been steadily winning hearts, minds, and stomachs since her debut on Food Network and subsequent entrepreneurism, activism, and food writing. The latter is a white, bespectacled gentleman from Portland, Maine, who is pushing 75 and continues to make his living scaring the pants off of anyone brave enough to pick up any one of the novels he has penned, which include but are not limited to "The Shining," "Thinner," and "Carrie" (all of which have been made into super-creepy movies).

On the surface, Lakshmi and King might not have much in common. But writing may just be the tie that binds these two together, as evidenced by a short-form (as in, 280 characters) literary piece, recently exhibited for the public on the world's greatest-worst forum: Twitter. "Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket," Stephen King recently tweeted. "Not too big. Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad." Like a protagonist in one of his own novels, the author himself seemed happily oblivious to his plight. For how could King have known what (or who) was lurking in the virtual shadows...