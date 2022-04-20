Jack In The Box Just Lowered The Price Of A Popular Shake For 4/20

Although Jack in the Box's regular menu only includes four shakes –- chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and Oreo -– the chain often adds special shakes depending on the season. Over the years, these have included the mint Oreo shake, the pumpkin pie shake, and the eggnog shake (via Restaurant News).

Earlier this month, Jack in the Box launched yet another seasonal treat: the Pineapple Express Shake. According to the Fast Food Post, this spring-themed shake combines the chain's vanilla soft-serve with pineapple syrup.

Fans of the chain seem to love the newest shake. One Facebook commenter said it's "the perfect way to cool down on another 100 degree day in SoCal." Another person wrote on their Facebook wall that while they don't usually post pictures of their food, they needed to "make an exception" for the Pineapple Express Shake because they loved it so much. A third person said, "If you like pineapple upside-down cake, this is the shake for you" (via Facebook).