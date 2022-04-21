Why Wolfgang Puck Thinks Servers Should Make Six Figures

Workers across America have been trying to get their wages raised for sometime. According to NPR, Target employees' hourly rate just got bumped up to a maximum of $24. The Fight for 15 movement also helped lead the push for a $15 minimum wage across the country and has notably stood with food workers across California, Starbucks workers who continue to unionize across the U.S., and many more groups.

This movement to pay Americans a higher wage has caught on with many, but the ideology has caused a split among a number of celebrities. Eater reports that Guy Fieri raised a ton of money for restaurant relief during the pandemic but had less support for the average restaurant employee, who he claimed would rather sit back and collect unemployment benefits than work. Others, like Wolfgang Puck, have voiced their support for a salary increase for the regular worker and claim that these individuals should make much more money for their hard work.