Why Chef Eric Ripert Wants Us All To Eat More Vegetables - Exclusive

If there's one thing chef Eric Ripert is known for, it's unquestionably seafood. The owner and creative force behind renowned New York City restaurant Le Bernardin has maintained three Michelin stars for nearly 20 years thanks to his highly innovative, modernist, seafood-centric take on elevated French cuisine. Ripert has cemented his place among the masters of fine dining, delighting guests and critics alike with elaborate and imaginative dishes such as lightly smoked sea trout tartare with Meyer lemon jelly, black pepper crisp, and vodka crème fraîche; scallop black Truffle slivers with green apple-horseradish vinaigrette; or grilled hiramasa with roasted maitake and bone marrow-red wine bordelaise.

And while one might imagine that Ripert himself eats like that all the time (we sure would if we could!), the chef admits that when he's at home, he takes a different approach to meals. "When I am not at the restaurant ... our meals are mainly vegetarian," he explained to Mashed recently in an exclusive interview. His love of fresh produce has also been put in the spotlight with the release of his latest cookbook "Vegetable Simple," which features dozens of uncomplicated yet undeniably scrumptious recipes, all starring fresh veggies.

The cookbook is a reflection of Ripert's culinary imagination, his preferred way to eat, and his passion for the planet and all it has to offer, as he explained to Mashed. In the conversation, he also opened up about why he's turned his focus to fresh vegetables, and why he thinks we should all be eating a more plant-based diet.