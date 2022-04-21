Why One Airline Is Taking Jason Momoa's Water Bottles For A Ride

On screen as Aquaman, Jason Momoa defended the environment. In real life, he's trying to do similar work: He founded a water company called Mananalu to help "unplastic" the planet. According to The Ocean Cleanup, there are 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic in a huge cluster of oceans that it calls the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. As that staggering estimate continues to expand, companies like Mananalu are looking for more sustainable bottling alternatives for beverages.

While on an airplane, Momoa noticed the pile of plastic waste that accumulated from the in-flight beverage service, and he questioned why aluminum couldn't be used as an alternative to plastic water bottles instead. With the help of Ball Corporation, he launched Mananalu's "infinitely recyclable aluminum" water bottles in 2019, per a press release. In addition, the company looks to be plastic-negative by removing one plastic bottle from the oceans for each of its aluminum bottles consumed. Momoa's line of electrolyte-fortified water, packaged in BPA-free aluminum bottles that can be reused, are already available from outlets such as Amazon and Sprouts. Now, Hawaiian Airlines, which claims to have long supported environmental initiatives, is ready to take flight with Mananalu, as well.