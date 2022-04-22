Trader Joe's Shoppers Are So Excited To Try Its New Vegan Ravioli

Leave it to Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist, which has more than one million followers on Instagram, to find this product that's imported from Italy. The blogger has taken to Instagram to share Trader Joe's Vegan Spinach and Cashew Ravioli, which they spotted while shopping at Trader Joe's in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to the label, the ravioli is stuffed with a spinach and cashew cheese filling that contains zero animal products or dairy. Each 8.8 ounce package contains three one-cup servings and, per the Instagram post, currently costs $3.99 per bag. Although some people have commented that they wish it was also gluten-free, many are still excited to try the new find. "FINALLY!! I've been waiting for a dairy-free ravioli for YEARS," one person chimed in.

Instagrammer @bigboxvegan also reported on the vegan ravioli, which they found in Florida. "As a 27 year vegan, I personally loved them," they shared in the caption. "If you're expecting a fully stuffed ricotta cheese style ravioli then you might be disappointed but I thought they were solid and would definitely buy again."

The post did note that the item may not be available in every location yet, so they advise calling your local Trader Joe's first to check that it's in stock. One fan reports, "I went to 7 Trader Joe's yesterday and couldn't find it anywhere, I've never wanted to eat something more."