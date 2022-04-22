Geoffrey Zakarian Just Shared The Perfect Spring Pasta Recipe

Spring is just around the corner, which means home cooks can finally take advantage of all the vegetables that come with this season. One of the best ways to do so comes in the form of spring pasta. According to Wise-Geek, chefs have used asparagus, spinach, zucchini, squash, and even avocado to make dishes like pasta primavera and a variety of other spins on this seasonal staple. Chefs are always coming up with new variations on spring pasta — chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian recently took to social media to share his particular take on the dish.

In a recent appearance on "Today with Hoda and Jenna," Zakarian showed fans how to make a spring mushroom pea pasta (via Twitter). The simple recipe relied on fettuccine pasta, kosher salt, garlic, shallots, Paris mushrooms, butter, white wine, peas, basil, and Pecorino Romano. While the combination of ingredients looks fairly simple at first glance, Zakarian explained exactly how to create a meal greater than the sum of its parts.