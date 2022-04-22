The Cuphead Show's New Products Are A Hot Sauce Lover's Dream

Unlike your more modern-day games that try to go above and beyond by making everything from their characters and environment as real as possible, "The Cuphead Show" fully embraces the surreal, the strange, and the downright cartoonish. Based on the 2017 game titled "Cuphead" from Studio MDHR, "The Cuphead Show" harkens back to the days of the classic 1930s color cartoons of Ub Iwerks, Walt Disney, and the Fleischer brothers. The basic premise of the show follows the titular character Cuphead and his brother and best friend Mugman as they traverse the zany watercolor world of the Inkwell Isles, meeting a bevy of colorful characters such as a pack of free-loading vegetables, con artist pigs, and even the Devil himself.

While some sources such as The Guardian may call the show a "fast, funny spinoff" of the original game and others such as Mashable call it a "perfectly cute waste of a video game," it's clear "The Cuphead Show" – and its original video game incarnation – have found a legion of fans. Clearly, Netflix also wanted a taste, as "The Cuphead Show" was launched on the platform in February. The Cuphead series also comes with merch, including books, dolls, and even vinyl recordings of the game's jazzy soundtrack. Besides the standard forms of merch, "The Cuphead Show" is literally adding flavor with hot sauce and coffee.