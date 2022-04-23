New Survey Reveals Why People Are Cutting Back On Dining Out

Life is getting very expensive. If your weekly grocery bill has reached such dizzying heights that it makes you feel faint and the price of fuel has forced you to take up walking, you are not alone. The cost of living is going up, way up, and people are struggling. In fact, Trading Economics reports that the national inflation rate hit 8.5% in March while food prices climbed to 8.8% — the highest that either figure had been since 1981. These skyrocketing inflation rates are making huge dents in wallets and bank accounts everywhere. To make matters worse, a LendingClub survey suggests that a whopping 64% of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck (per CNBC). Some families can barely afford the basics.

As Americans tighten their belts, they have to determine what is a "need" versus a "want." Some things are a necessity. People have got to eat, heat or cool their homes, have clothes on their backs, and get to and from work. With these "must-haves" swallowing up a sizable chunk of people's incomes, they have to sacrifice the items that are on their "want" list. According to a recent survey, Americans have resoundingly pinpointed one way that they can save money. And their response may surprise you.