The Mystery Of Nicolas Cage's Square Tube Pasta Is Finally Solved

On Nicolas Cage's "Ask Me Anything" Reddit thread, one user innocently asked the actor's favorite pasta shape and got a very Nick Cage answer. "I once went to an Italian restaurant in San Francisco about 25 years ago with Charlie Sheen because they had square tube pasta and he was very interested in trying square tube pasta and we did and we loved it so much we went back the next day to try it again," the actor wrote on the Reddit thread. Confused and intrigued Redditors began to scour the internet for this "square tube pasta," resulting in a 100% increase in Google searches.

Eater San Francisco got involved and reached out to the San Francisco Remembered Facebook group for help. The group lived up to its name and one member responded that the home of the mysterious square pasta is Cafe Tiramisu and that they had seen Cage at the restaurant twice (via Facebook). Eater San Francisco spoke to the owners of the Italian restaurant and they posited that Cage could have been enjoying either the "square spaghetti carbonara" or paccheri, which flattens out into a square when cooked and is similar to rigatoni. They also confirmed that Sheen and Cage visited the restaurant together, so it wasn't a fever dream, even though it sounds like one.