Costco Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings About This 'Uniquely Different' Salsa

Chips and dip is a food pairing that has become so well-loved, that snackers celebrate it annually on March 23. The Super Bowl party staple comes in a variety of forms like the classic potato chips and French onion dip or pita chips and hummus. However, out of all the possible dunking options you have for your favorite kind of crisp, one classic option has an entire month dedicated to it: salsa, which National Today says has been honored in May every year since 1997. Once America's most popular condiment, salsa outsold ketchup 2-1 in 2013, reports AP News. Possibly the quintessential pairing for tortilla chips, salsa also makes a great topping for eggs, baked potatoes, and, of course, tacos. It can also be used as an ingredient in a variety of meals like meatloaf and tomato soup.

According to one Mashed survey, Tostitos is regarded by many as the best salsa brand on the market. However, some Costco shoppers might vouch for Mateo's Gourmet Salsa, which the big-box retailer carries. The product was given the spotlight on the Costco subreddit page this week by Redditor u/cheesycakes23, who declared that they were "officially obsessed" with the "uniquely different" salsa on April 22. "Worth the buy," they added at the end of their post, though not every Costco shopper seems to feel quite the same.