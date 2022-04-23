Costco Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings About This 'Uniquely Different' Salsa
Chips and dip is a food pairing that has become so well-loved, that snackers celebrate it annually on March 23. The Super Bowl party staple comes in a variety of forms like the classic potato chips and French onion dip or pita chips and hummus. However, out of all the possible dunking options you have for your favorite kind of crisp, one classic option has an entire month dedicated to it: salsa, which National Today says has been honored in May every year since 1997. Once America's most popular condiment, salsa outsold ketchup 2-1 in 2013, reports AP News. Possibly the quintessential pairing for tortilla chips, salsa also makes a great topping for eggs, baked potatoes, and, of course, tacos. It can also be used as an ingredient in a variety of meals like meatloaf and tomato soup.
According to one Mashed survey, Tostitos is regarded by many as the best salsa brand on the market. However, some Costco shoppers might vouch for Mateo's Gourmet Salsa, which the big-box retailer carries. The product was given the spotlight on the Costco subreddit page this week by Redditor u/cheesycakes23, who declared that they were "officially obsessed" with the "uniquely different" salsa on April 22. "Worth the buy," they added at the end of their post, though not every Costco shopper seems to feel quite the same.
Some Costco shoppers wish Mateo's Medium Gourmet Salsa packed a bit more heat
"To this day, most anyone who tries our salsa undoubtedly loves it!!" Mateo's Gourmet Salsa creator Andrew Robbins declares on the product's website. Considering how some Costco shoppers have raved about the tortilla chip companion, he doesn't appear to be wrong. The product was given a five-star rating by Shopping With Dave, who described it as a "delightful salsa" with a "complex and well balanced" flavor, while Costco Chaser said it was a "restaurant quality" dip.
Several Redditors also praised Mateo's Gourmet Salsa after user u/cheesycakes23 posted about its medium blend. "Absolutely delicious," one Costco shopper commented, though not all the reviews were quite as glowing. A few members have found the dip to be too salty, while u/dwayitiz took issue with the amount of cumin in it. However, the biggest grievance Costco members seem to have about Mateo's Medium Gourmet Salsa is its spice level, or rather, lack thereof. "I love this stuff but I always have to add some heat to it," u/koei19 wrote, noting that Flat Iron Pepper Co. flakes could usually do the trick.
Others suggested mixing in hot sauce or cayenne pepper to kick the salsa up a notch while u/literallysame pointed shoppers to the hot version of Mateo's Gourmet Salsa, which they claimed was "much better." The Redditor said that they've purchased the spicier variety at their local Costco warehouse in the past, though it can also be ordered online.