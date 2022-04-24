Sunny Anderson Has A Sweet Solution For Using Leftover Peeps

Easter 2022 has come and gone for millions of people (though, for millions of others, today is Orthodox Easter). By now, most of your Easter candy might be a thing of the past well – save for maybe a half-eaten package of marshmallow Peeps that nobody in your household seems to want to polish off. The colorful treat is routinely one of the most popular non-chocolate candies this time of year, with nearly 1.5 billion of the pillowy chicks and bunnies being consumed each Easter, according to a WalletHub estimate. And yet, many sweet lovers might find it difficult to empty the carton they initially opened up on Easter Sunday (though a few people argue that the controversial candy actually gets better with age).

If you've been struggling to get rid of the sugar-coated marshmallows, you need to hear about the sweet solution Sunny Anderson came up with for that pesky leftover Peep problem. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, April 23, the Food Network star shared a photo of the unique coffee beverage she affectionately refers to as a "hug in a mug" along with the details of how she put it together. "French pressed with some cinnamon, then stirred in some caramel from a squeeze bottle, and to top this *hug in a mug* I dropped a stale peep on top and watched it spin from the centrifugal whirlpool the spoon created (weeeeeeee!)" she explained. The festive drink has intrigued many of her fans.