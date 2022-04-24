Padma Lakshmi 'Harmed' Bread For A Good Cause

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, chefs and food personalities from across the country are spreading the word on social media for a live fundraiser benefiting World Central Kitchen on May 11. The chef-tacular aid group was founded by Jose Andres to provide meals across the globe "in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises," (via WCK's official website). WCK is currently stationed in Ukraine, serving countless meals to families in need.

In order to raise awareness for the cause, chef Dominique Crenn started the social media movement "Chefs for Unity" on April 13 with an Instagram video, nominating fellow chefs to "break bread" with her on May 11. Since her post, several well-known chefs have chimed in to join the movement, like Andrew Zimmern, Eric Ripert, and of course, Padma Lakshmi.

The "Taste The Nation" star captioned her post: "Caution! A loaf was harmed in the making of this video." The caption was accurate because she put a lot of muscle into breaking apart a loaf of crusty bread as she talked about the cause. The finale of all the bread breaking will be on May 11 when Crenn will host a global live stream. On the live stream, chefs from across the globe will come together in support of the cause and Crenn will share a simple bread recipe (via World Chef).