This Is Niecy Nash's Favorite On-Screen Food Moment - Exclusive

Directors, actors, and actresses have come up with a handful of clever ways to present food on the big screen. According to Insider, filming cooking shows and competitions is particularly challenging, as each episode can take up to 14 hours to film, with judging of plates typically happening offscreen while the food is still warm. Leftovers then either go to charity or get eaten up by the crew. Sitcoms and other scripted series have different sets of rules when it comes to presenting food on-screen, all of which can be cumbersome.

Mental Floss reports that the food that makes it onto camera is typically real, but actors might have to go through dozens of takes before getting the right closeup of them carving a piece of meat or eating a meal in a particular way. When some talent has to eat food over and over again for a scene, sets might even break out the spit bucket, which actors can use to literally spit the food into after taking a bite so they don't have to eat dozens of meals in one day.

Actress, comedian, and personality Niecy Nash has seen it all, and has had her fair share of food encounters while making hit television shows. One particular experience with a cookie ranked above all others for the star, and it continues to stand out as her favorite food-based moment on set, as she told Mashed in an exclusive interview.