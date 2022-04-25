Padma Lakshmi Can't Get Over TikTok's Ina Garten Impersonator

One of our favorite internet occurrences is when we find out that celebrities are fans of each other, just like we are of them. For instance, Food Network star Sunny Anderson is always giving social media shout-outs to fellow chef Bobby Flay, and Ina Garten has a friendship with Taylor Swift. But now, it would seem that Garten is on the receiving end of the fandom, as Padma Lakshmi just re-shared a funny TikTok video of an Ina Garten impersonator. The "Top Chef" host even tagged Garten in the video on Instagram so she could be in on the joke.

This isn't the first social media interaction between the duo. This year, Lakshmi wished Garten a happy birthday on Twitter, and on Valentine's Day, she made a post featuring funny Barefoot Contessa memes. Garten herself responded in the comments, saying that she had fun hanging out with Lakshmi the previous day. The two clearly know each other well, so fans are loving that Lakshmi shared the funny TikTok video poking fun at her friend.