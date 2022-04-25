Instagram Is Shocked By The Prices At Martha Stewart's Tag Sale

When most people head to a tag sale, they're on the hunt for a bargain. Tag sales (also called yard sales or garage sales, depending on where you're from) are events where people sell used items, explains PocketSense. As their name would imply, most prices at tag sales are written down on tags, and sometimes, professional companies even organize them, making them a bit of an upgrade from the standard garage or yard sale (via MaxSold).

This year, Martha Stewart decided to put her own spin on the tradition with her inaugural Great American Tag Sale, an event she hosted in Katonah, New York, on April 23 and 24. Stewart says on the website for the event that she's collected thousands of treasures in her lifetime and was "ready to share a curated selection" of them. The homemaker had a whole team to set things up, as well as a group of antiques experts who were in charge of appraising the items for sale, her blog explains. People familiar with Stewart know that she has fine taste, so it's unsurprising that this wasn't an average yard sale featuring items for 80% off their original price. Still, some people on Instagram were shocked when they saw how expensive things were at the Great American Tag Sale.