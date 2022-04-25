Carvel Just Dropped A New Line Inspired By A Classic Summer Fruit
If you've ever tried to decorate a layer cake during the summer months, you know it's a risky proposition. The layers tend to slide off one another, the frosting can melt, and the whole thing threatens to turn into a giant mess that stains your countertop. In some instances, you might be better off buying an ice cream cake.
When it comes to ice cream cakes, some brands stand out from the rest. For example, Dairy Queen, Cold Stone, and Carvel are consistently voted among the best ice cream cakes. And Carvel might just be the most well-known ice cream cake maker, with its iconic layers of ice cream, crunchies, and frosting.
Today, the frozen dessert company offers a number of ice cream cakes, including themed cakes, celebration cakes, and customizable cakes for pretty much every occasion. Each comes with Carvel's signature crunchies, available in both chocolate and vanilla flavors. However, Carvel is now dropping another flavor of crunchies, just in time for summer.
Carvel's newest flavor of crunchies packs a fruity punch
According to PR Newswire, Carvel's latest crunchies creation is inspired by one of the brand's "most popular flavors." Yup, Carvel is dropping strawberry crunchies. Starting April 25, the strawberry crunchies will be available as part of both new desserts and familiar favorites.
The new product line includes a strawberry Crunchies To Go in a strawberry shell, a strawberry Dasher (a sundae with layers of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, strawberries, and strawberry crunchies), ice cream sandwiches rolled in strawberry crunchies, an ice cream cake rolled in strawberry crunchies, and soft serve rolled in strawberry crunchies.
The strawberry crunchies can also be mixed with the other crunchies flavors — chocolate and vanilla — for a "Neapolitan experience" (via Chew Boom). They are in stock and ready for purchase at all Carvel locations, as well as available for order on the Carvel website.