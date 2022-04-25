Carvel Just Dropped A New Line Inspired By A Classic Summer Fruit

If you've ever tried to decorate a layer cake during the summer months, you know it's a risky proposition. The layers tend to slide off one another, the frosting can melt, and the whole thing threatens to turn into a giant mess that stains your countertop. In some instances, you might be better off buying an ice cream cake.

When it comes to ice cream cakes, some brands stand out from the rest. For example, Dairy Queen, Cold Stone, and Carvel are consistently voted among the best ice cream cakes. And Carvel might just be the most well-known ice cream cake maker, with its iconic layers of ice cream, crunchies, and frosting.

Today, the frozen dessert company offers a number of ice cream cakes, including themed cakes, celebration cakes, and customizable cakes for pretty much every occasion. Each comes with Carvel's signature crunchies, available in both chocolate and vanilla flavors. However, Carvel is now dropping another flavor of crunchies, just in time for summer.