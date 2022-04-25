A New Vegetable Egg Invention Could Be A Game-Changer For Vegans

Though the classic question may be about what came first, the chicken or the egg, another egg-related quandary has many foodies puzzled: Can plant-based eggs really mimic the real thing? That's ultimately a matter of opinion, but many companies are trying to accomplish just that.

According to Portugal Resident, the country's Centre for Food Education and Research (CFER) Plantalicious team has created an egg substitute made from soy and other ingredients extracted from plants. While limited information is available on this engineered food, it is said to scramble just like a traditional poultry egg. In a video on the Plantalcious Instagram page, the pourable egg alternative seems to create a fluffy, vibrantly hued scrambled product. Although the offering is not available for purchase yet, there already seems to be a market for it. According to Statista, the global vegan food market was valued at approximately $16 billion in 2021. Considering its 9% yearly projected growth rate, it appears that more companies will be looking to crack open plant-based food options. Now, here's a third question to add to the egg-inquiry list...