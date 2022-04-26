Here's How To Get Free Auntie Anne's Pretzels On National Pretzel Day
Tuesday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day, and we're excited because, well, who doesn't love to celebrate a food holiday? Though some of these might be a little more widely celebrated, like National Burrito Day or National Beer Day, all food holidays deserve a commemorative event of some kind.
Those in the pretzel industry are cheering, as brands love to pay mind to the one day of the year where they can truly reward their customers — and there is no reason National Pretzel Day shouldn't get some love right back. Thanks to Auntie Anne's (and a few other pretzel companies), pretzel lovers have a reason to rejoice.
On April 26 only, Auntie Anne's is giving away one free pretzel to anyone who belongs to its Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks program. According to People, customers have their choice of either an original pretzel or a cinnamon sugar pretzel. It's easy to claim this free salty or sugary treat: Just order online or head to your nearest Auntie Anne's location. If you're busy, don't worry — the pretzels are available all day long.
How to join the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks
There is one caveat to claiming your free pretzel — you must be a part of the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks program. If you're not so tech-savvy, we promise it's easy to join. You can either go to the Auntie Anne's website and sign up by filling out details including your name, email, and date of birth, or you can also sign up through Facebook. To sign up from your mobile phone, just download the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app from the app store and complete a similar process. You can register at any point on April 26 to receive your free pretzel.
"No matter your pretzel preferences, we're looking forward to celebrating with our fans on National Pretzel Day," Cynthia Liu, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing, said in a company press release. The announcement does note the limitation of one pretzel per Perk member.
Those who don't have a store nearby can try this copycat Auntie Anne's Pretzel recipe, or search for local pretzel shops that might be offering a similar deal on National Pretzel Day.