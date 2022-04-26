Here's How To Get Free Auntie Anne's Pretzels On National Pretzel Day

Tuesday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day, and we're excited because, well, who doesn't love to celebrate a food holiday? Though some of these might be a little more widely celebrated, like National Burrito Day or National Beer Day, all food holidays deserve a commemorative event of some kind.

Those in the pretzel industry are cheering, as brands love to pay mind to the one day of the year where they can truly reward their customers — and there is no reason National Pretzel Day shouldn't get some love right back. Thanks to Auntie Anne's (and a few other pretzel companies), pretzel lovers have a reason to rejoice.

On April 26 only, Auntie Anne's is giving away one free pretzel to anyone who belongs to its Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks program. According to People, customers have their choice of either an original pretzel or a cinnamon sugar pretzel. It's easy to claim this free salty or sugary treat: Just order online or head to your nearest Auntie Anne's location. If you're busy, don't worry — the pretzels are available all day long.