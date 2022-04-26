Why A Simple Sandwich Recipe Is Going Viral On TikTok

To understand the flavors of this viral sandwich, you need to know what a grinder is. Some people call them hoagies, heros, or dagwoods, but they're all basically Italian subs. And one thing the best Italian subs all share is that they've got serious crunch and some fresh, vibrant flavors to balance out the heaviness of the meat, cheese, and bread.

The version of the grinder salad sandwich that really went viral was from the TikTok account CookItErika. Their grinder salad recipe video has more than 839,000 views, and their video reviewing the grinder salad has 2.8 million views. The salad component of the sandwich includes banana peppers, shredded lettuce, and sliced red onion tossed in a dressing made with mayonnaise, garlic, red wine vinegar, oregano, and chili flakes. You can add it to your favorite grinder to add a bit of vegetal crunch, and as these videos show, you can even use it as a dip for chips. Since this recipe went viral, we've seen other versions of the salad popping up on our FYP, from a caesar grinder salad recipe (also from CookItErika on TikTok) to keto and vegetarian versions. If you love Italian sandwiches, then this is one salad recipe you're going to want to try, either on its own or heaped high on a sub roll with your favorite cold cuts and cheese.