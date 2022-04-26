New Zealand Winegrowers Reached A Major Sustainability Milestone

In today's wine world, sustainability means more than just encouraging customers to recycle their Sauvignon Blanc bottles after the last glass has been poured. With more and more consumers seeking out companies that align with their personal beliefs, some winemakers are going above and beyond to be eco-friendly. In New Zealand, vineyards have reached a sustainability milestone that may end up setting an example for other countries.

According to New Zealand Winegrowers, the region's winemakers have been working for years to make quality wine while also reducing the impacts of climate change. Their tactics include practicing efficient water use, lessening waste, "protecting and enhancing the health of [their] soils," and cultivating a workplace that makes employee want to stick around. The end goal is for the winegrowers to be carbon neutral by 2050. And as Decanter notes, New Zealand is "a nation that's acutely aware of its environment and the protection of it," so it certainly has the potential to become a world leader in the organic wine movement. If you're a wine connoisseur who tends to seek out particular wines based on terroir or varietal, it might be time for a new approach.