Niecy Nash's Favorite Food Memory On Claws - Exclusive

As an experienced actress, Niecy Nash has a long history of dining from catered on-set menus. "I was always working on my birthday and catering would always ask me what I wanted to eat for my birthday," Nash told us in an exclusive interview.

When it came down to it, one Louisiana staple made its mark on Nash. "I would always, without a doubt, say seafood," Nash continued. "They would do a huge spread, almost like a boil, a seafood boil."

This didn't look like your average seafood boil either. Nash's birthday celebration came with a festive touch fitting of a star of her caliber. "All the seafood, hot, cold, and they would do an ice sculpture of me, which made everything taste better, if you asked me. It was a ... definitely a great food memory," Nash said. "I loved my birthday. I did that show for four seasons and every year on my birthday, I was always there, and that's what I want[ed] to eat."

Nash's love of food didn't stop there. The actress now has a new promotion with IHOP and has made waves on Instagram.