Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its Returning Salted Brownie Bites

Is it just us, or is there something incredibly satisfying about noshing on the miniature version of your favorite foods? Whether your plate is filled with Bagel Bites, slider burgers, or mini caramel apple streusel cheesecake, something about those adorable, bite-sized treats makes eating even more fun than it already is.

Trader Joe's seems to understand the appeal of feeling like a giant at mealtime as well, and for several years, was home to a unique dessert known as Sea Salt Brownie Petites. Described as "rich chocolate brownies sprinkled with sea salt," the tiny baked goods were deemed a TJ's dessert deserving of a spot in the kitchen by a number of shoppers. Therefore, when the chain decided to remove the miniature brownies from its shelves last year, fans were understandably sad. "Grief circle for discontinued Sea Salt Brownie Petites," wrote one Redditor on the TJ's subreddit page after hearing the news, which became a place for several shoppers to mourn the loss of the treat.

Their cries appear to have reached the higher-ups at Trader Joe's, as the grocery chain is once again selling the bite-sized sweets — though under a slightly different guise. Now labeled "Sea Salt Brownie Bites," the revamped snack has been spotted recently by a number of TJ-obsessed Instagrammers including @traderjoeslist, who shared a photo of the treat this week. "THEY'RE BACK," the shopper wrote on April 27. But while many shoppers matched the @traderjoeslist's excitement, a few weren't quite as amused.