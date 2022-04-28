New Survey Reveals Why Americans Are Returning To The Dinner Table

The COVID-19 Pandemic undoubtedly led to the change in schedules and routines for countless individuals. From shifting work into the home to inspiring people to develop new hobbies from indoors, the pandemic was the catalyst for spending more time within the domestic sphere.

According to Forbes in 2018, many people were less likely to sit down to eat at home or in restaurants. While gathering around the dinner table was once considered a pastime of previous generations, a new study indicates that the pandemic has reinstated the tradition in many households (via PR Newswire). While it may be difficult to find a recipe that the whole family will love, being home for more time left many people with plenty of time to experiment in the kitchen and whip up culinary delights that never would have crossed their plates otherwise.

As people venture back into the world and schedules return to the hectic standard, one thing that isn't going back to normal is the dinnertime ritual. Whether you live with friends or family, the study indicates that there's a good chance your new mealtime habits will transcend the pandemic.