New Survey Reveals Why Americans Are Returning To The Dinner Table
The COVID-19 Pandemic undoubtedly led to the change in schedules and routines for countless individuals. From shifting work into the home to inspiring people to develop new hobbies from indoors, the pandemic was the catalyst for spending more time within the domestic sphere.
According to Forbes in 2018, many people were less likely to sit down to eat at home or in restaurants. While gathering around the dinner table was once considered a pastime of previous generations, a new study indicates that the pandemic has reinstated the tradition in many households (via PR Newswire). While it may be difficult to find a recipe that the whole family will love, being home for more time left many people with plenty of time to experiment in the kitchen and whip up culinary delights that never would have crossed their plates otherwise.
As people venture back into the world and schedules return to the hectic standard, one thing that isn't going back to normal is the dinnertime ritual. Whether you live with friends or family, the study indicates that there's a good chance your new mealtime habits will transcend the pandemic.
Younger Americans eat together
Whether you mastered a sourdough bread recipe or conquered the crockpot dinner, there's a good chance you didn't enjoy the fruits of your labor alone, according to a new study (via PR Newswire). The study, which was performed by Butcher Box, showed that 44% of Americans are sitting down to dinner with friends or family on the reg. The data was culled from a survey of 1,745 American respondents aged 25 and older.
This information suggests that not only are people eating more at home and less at restaurants but also that folks are making conscious decisions about how they enjoy their meals and how they connect with others. The study showed that those who aren't sitting down for dinner these days are typically deterred by their work schedules.
The study went further to examine how different generations are enjoying dinner, and it appears that younger Americans specifically are sitting down in greater numbers. The study showed that 52% of this group is opting for a traditional, home-cooked dinner consumed with some type of family or friend group. This meal usually takes place between 6 and 7 p.m. according to the study.