Subway's Newest Sandwiches Are Inspired By NFL Players — Here's How To Order Them
You might not be able to run a 4.78-second 40-yard dash like NFL prospect Jordan Davis, but at least you can sort of eat like him. This is all thanks to Subway, which is launching signature sandwiches in recognition of three standout draft prospects: Davis, Garrett Wilson, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. They will only be available for purchase via The Vault, Subway's online menu, which can be found at Subway.com or on the sandwich chain's app, says QSR Magazine.
This is happening just in time for the 2022 NFL Draft, which runs from April 28 to 30. It's also far from the first time Subway has collaborated with athletes to hawk sandwiches. Earlier in 2022, NFL greats like Russell Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, and Marshawn Lynch all designed and named signature subs that reflect their own tastes. The honor isn't limited to football players, either. According to a Subway press release, professional basketballers like Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green also have Subway sandwiches to their credit. Even Simone Biles, Stephen Curry, and Tony Hawk have made the menu with their own creations.
The details on Subway's new Vault sandwiches
Although a Subway sandwich partnership is probably not the most important thing happening to these athletes this week, with the draft and all, it still must be pretty exciting. Here's a rundown of what each new sandwich will look like, according to QSR Magazine. Kayvon Thibodeaux's The Playmaker is made on artisan Italian bread and stacked with pepper jack cheese, turkey, bacon, and ham. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeño peppers, and red onions, it's finished off with two sauces: peppercorn ranch and buffalo sauce.
Jordan Davis is a big dude, so it makes sense that his signature sandwich is big on flavor. His Standout Sub, per Subway's website, includes "juicy steak and crispy strips of bacon," also on artisan Italian bread. The sandwich is then dressed with tomato, green peppers, pickles, and lettuce, then spread with buffalo sauce and mayonnaise. Lastly, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson's Go Long Sub favors turkey, bacon, ham, and pepper jack cheese on multigrain bread. It's all topped with two generous scoops of avocado, as well as tomatoes, red onions, spinach, pickles, and Subway's Baja chipotle sauce, which is described as "smoky" in flavor.
Again, these are available only via Subway's site or the app by choosing The Vault menu. Prices vary, as The Playmaker costs $9.29, while The Standout Sub goes for $11.69 per footlong, per Subway's website.