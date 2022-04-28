Subway's Newest Sandwiches Are Inspired By NFL Players — Here's How To Order Them

Although a Subway sandwich partnership is probably not the most important thing happening to these athletes this week, with the draft and all, it still must be pretty exciting. Here's a rundown of what each new sandwich will look like, according to QSR Magazine. Kayvon Thibodeaux's The Playmaker is made on artisan Italian bread and stacked with pepper jack cheese, turkey, bacon, and ham. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeño peppers, and red onions, it's finished off with two sauces: peppercorn ranch and buffalo sauce.

Jordan Davis is a big dude, so it makes sense that his signature sandwich is big on flavor. His Standout Sub, per Subway's website, includes "juicy steak and crispy strips of bacon," also on artisan Italian bread. The sandwich is then dressed with tomato, green peppers, pickles, and lettuce, then spread with buffalo sauce and mayonnaise. Lastly, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson's Go Long Sub favors turkey, bacon, ham, and pepper jack cheese on multigrain bread. It's all topped with two generous scoops of avocado, as well as tomatoes, red onions, spinach, pickles, and Subway's Baja chipotle sauce, which is described as "smoky" in flavor.

Again, these are available only via Subway's site or the app by choosing The Vault menu. Prices vary, as The Playmaker costs $9.29, while The Standout Sub goes for $11.69 per footlong, per Subway's website.