The CMO Of Freddy's Dishes On How Fast Food Restaurants Think Up New Items - Exclusive

"I would say it is balancing the idea and the execution," Rueckel said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I know that's very simple, but you can build some amazing products, you get these great ideas and, 'Oh, we can do [something] that's so on-trend.'" When it comes down to it, knowing exactly what trends to tap into can mean the difference between an item succeeding or flopping. This knowledge then gets utilized at every Freddy's location and the need to create a standardized product trumps many other factors.

"At the end of the day, you got to be able to source all of your ingredients," Rueckel continued. "You got to be able to get them en masse. In my case, I'm not just [one or two] restaurants. I got to be able to get them in 38 states across the country at a specific time, which is becoming more challenging these days." The search for new flavors and ideas never stop either, and Freddy's keeps searching for the next great product.

Freddy's built on this method to create an A1 Steakburger and custard float, which are now available at all Freddy's locations.