Why Aldi Is Being Accused Of Ripping Off A Major Sandwich Shop

Aldi has a long history of copying some very successful food products from restaurants and other grocers. According to Today, the grocery chain turned heads when it released a run of sauces inspired by Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. The chain is even more unabashed when it comes to its U.K. market. The Sun found that Aldi has released knockoff Jaffa Cakes, Frosted Flakes, Nutella, Oreos, and even Pringles. And who could forget the lawsuit against Aldi's caterpillar cake that looked exactly the same as a competitor's? Given the chain's track record of imitating other brands, it should come as little surprise to shoppers that Aldi has now seemingly set its sights on mimicking a major sandwich brand.

Hull Live reports that shoppers have taken note of Aldi U.K.'s new product, a selection of "metro rolls" that come in cheese and herb, wholegrain, and Italian-style varieties. If this didn't remind the average person of Subway, then the packaging, sporting yellow and green triangles, might just do the trick.