Why Aldi Is Being Accused Of Ripping Off A Major Sandwich Shop
Aldi has a long history of copying some very successful food products from restaurants and other grocers. According to Today, the grocery chain turned heads when it released a run of sauces inspired by Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. The chain is even more unabashed when it comes to its U.K. market. The Sun found that Aldi has released knockoff Jaffa Cakes, Frosted Flakes, Nutella, Oreos, and even Pringles. And who could forget the lawsuit against Aldi's caterpillar cake that looked exactly the same as a competitor's? Given the chain's track record of imitating other brands, it should come as little surprise to shoppers that Aldi has now seemingly set its sights on mimicking a major sandwich brand.
Hull Live reports that shoppers have taken note of Aldi U.K.'s new product, a selection of "metro rolls" that come in cheese and herb, wholegrain, and Italian-style varieties. If this didn't remind the average person of Subway, then the packaging, sporting yellow and green triangles, might just do the trick.
How Aldi wants to one-up Subway
On Facebook, LancsLive reports, users poked fun at the "audacity queens" at Aldi for their "shameless" dupe of Subway's bread. However, Aldi U.K. has made another move to replicate Subway that's even less subtle than its metro rolls. The chain also released a press statement laying out its new pre-made sandwiches that it boasts are "nearly 40% cheaper than Subway." The grocer now carries Meatball Marinara, Triple Meaty Feast, and Steak and Cheese subs in its refrigerated section to "rival" the major sandwich chain.
Subway appears to be very much in on the joke with customers who are making fun of its copycat tendencies. In response to a tweet that called its new metro rolls "snidey subways," the chain joked, "imitation is flattery but Snidey Subways we will not stand for!" In fact, its press release about the new sandwiches finished with a brag that its new range of savory wraps is a direct jab at McDonald's. No brand holds a monopoly over sandwiches or wraps, but no one can deny Aldi's blatant ripping off of its competitors.