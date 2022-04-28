Robert Irvine Is Now On Cameo, And The Support Is Pouring In

What do celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, actor Lou Diamond Phillips, and reality star Caitlyn Jenner all have in common? Each is available via Cameo to record a personalized video message for anyone willing to pay a fee (via Money). So, for example, if you want Chauhan to record your mom a happy birthday message, it will set you back about $100. Same with Lou Diamond Phillips. Then there's Caitlyn Jenner, from whom a message will set you back $2,500.

Cameo is a service by which one can arrange for a celebrity to record a personalized video message. All you have to do is sign up and write up a brief description (there's a 250-character limit) of the message you're looking for. The celebrity has a week to respond, although some celebrities promise "24-hour delivery," and all reserve the right to refuse a request. Your obligation to pay arises when you've received your personalized video message.

In addition to Chauhan, a number of celebrity chefs and famous foodie personalities have joined Cameo. The latest is Robert Irvine of "Restaurant Impossible" fame, who took to Instagram on April 27 to announce he's available for all your personal messaging needs, which announcement is accompanied by an earnest-sounding video message detailing why you might want to pay Irvine's $250 fee (via Cameo). It's too soon to tell how many are lining up for an Irvine Cameo, but if the support coming from Instagram is any indication, it would appear demand is high.