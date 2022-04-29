The FDA Is Cracking Down On One Ingredient You Never Knew Was In Fruit Juice

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced that it was drafting new guidelines for the acceptable levels of lead in single-strength juices and juice blends. "Exposure of our most vulnerable populations, especially children, to elevated levels of toxic elements from foods is unacceptable," Robert M. Califf, M.D. and commissioner of the FDA, said in the announcement.

The CDC explains that lead poisoning in children can hinder a child's brain, overall development, and behavior and learning patterns. The new rules about lead levels in juices that many children will consume are part of the FDA's Closer to Zero initiative, which strives to reduce childhood exposure to arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury to as close to zero as possible. The FDA estimates that the new guidelines will reduce lead exposure in apple juice by 46% and in other juices by 19%. This sounds great, right? Some fruit juices are way more nutritious than we think, so if we can make them healthier, we naturally should.

However, these numbers might not be reassuring to parents who are wondering why there is any lead in apple juice to begin with. When Consumer Reports released the findings of a study regarding the presence of lead in fruit juices in 2019, Welch's' spokesperson told NPR that "naturally occurring elements such as lead and arsenic are present in the soil, air, and water," before adding, "Therefore, they are also found in very low, harmless levels in many fruits and vegetables." This contradicts the CDC's caution that "no safe blood lead level in children has been identified."