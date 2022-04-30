Naomi Judd's Food Network Show You Probably Forgot About
Country music fans are mourning the death of Naomi Judd, who died at the age of 76 (via Deadline). Born Diana Ellen Judd in 1946 (via AP News), she is best known for the music she recorded in the 1980s and '90s with daughter Wynonna as part of the five-time Grammy Award-winning country music duo The Judds. Naomi died on the eve of a well-earned honor. The Country Music Hall of Fame intended to induct her, along with Wynonna, as a member of The Judds (via CNN and Twitter).
Naomi's daughter, actor Ashley Judd, announced the passing of her mother via Twitter, on Saturday, April 30, stating, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." A specific cause of death, however, was not named. In 2016, the elder Judd revealed details about her debilitating and "life-threatening" struggle with mental illness during an interview with "Good Morning America."
Various celebrities tweeted condolences, including actors Mark Hammil and Rosanna Arquette and singer and the sister of Dolly Parton, Stella Parton. Although Judd might be remembered by most of her fans for country hits like "Mama He's Crazy" and "Love Can Build a Bridge," people might have forgotten that she hosted a show for the Food Network.
'Naomi's Judd's Family Table' offered recipes and a peek into stars' homes
Titled "Naomi Judd's Family Table," the show aired in 2004, according to TV Guide. It has just a single episode. Naomi Judd along with her famous daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, shared "their secrets to staying close ... and the importance of building bonds over food" (via The Food Network). The special included visits to the Judd family's homes and offered tips for viewers on how to create memories with their own families, including activities to do with children, such as cookie baking and "family dessert night."
The edible stars of the show included delicious Southern cooking and dishes of the Judd family, which has roots in Kentucky. Among them were recipes for Fried Chicken, Deviled Eggs, Chocolate Meringue Pie, and Yeast Rolls from Naomi's mom Polly and Ashley's piecrust. In 2016, Naomi referenced her Food Network experience while discussing her feelings on food with Las Vegas Review-Journal: "The Food Network wanted me to have my own show. As much as I love cooking, for me, it's really about nourishing the spirit and the soul and the heart of your family. I've created my own family of choice — about seven couples, but food is always the draw."
