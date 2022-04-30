Naomi Judd's Food Network Show You Probably Forgot About

Country music fans are mourning the death of Naomi Judd, who died at the age of 76 (via Deadline). Born Diana Ellen Judd in 1946 (via AP News), she is best known for the music she recorded in the 1980s and '90s with daughter Wynonna as part of the five-time Grammy Award-winning country music duo The Judds. Naomi died on the eve of a well-earned honor. The Country Music Hall of Fame intended to induct her, along with Wynonna, as a member of The Judds (via CNN and Twitter).

Naomi's daughter, actor Ashley Judd, announced the passing of her mother via Twitter, on Saturday, April 30, stating, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." A specific cause of death, however, was not named. In 2016, the elder Judd revealed details about her debilitating and "life-threatening" struggle with mental illness during an interview with "Good Morning America."

Various celebrities tweeted condolences, including actors Mark Hammil and Rosanna Arquette and singer and the sister of Dolly Parton, Stella Parton. Although Judd might be remembered by most of her fans for country hits like "Mama He's Crazy" and "Love Can Build a Bridge," people might have forgotten that she hosted a show for the Food Network.