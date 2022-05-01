What Gummy Bears Have To Do With Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Trial

Stars: They're just like us ... except when they're absolutely nothing like us. Just look at the bizarre case of Depp v. Heard, underway now in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Here's a rundown: Actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard for libel. In a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving sexual violence, Heard alleged that she was "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp, who wasn't named, claimed the piece caused people to view him as an abuser. He sued Heard for $50 million, claiming damage to his reputation and acting career.

There have been several jaw-dropping moments throughout the trial. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star testified to severing one of his fingers and using the bloody digit to write messages to Heard on a mirror (via the Evening Standard). As for Heard, she's been said to be dressing like Depp as a bizarre psychological tactic against her former husband.

Eagle-eyed trial viewers also noticed Depp bringing a stash of gummy bears to court. Some social media users have been delighted to see images of the pile of chewy candy on the plaintiff's table, where Depp sat with his fortuitously named lawyer, Benjamin Chew. @SarahLynnVO tweeted, "Depp's team is clean and organized with GUMMY BEARS!" @theITW opined, "This is the kind of mood we want – #JohnnyDepp seen drawing and eating gummy bears during Amber Heard's defamation trial."