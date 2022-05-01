Why 30,285 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Chicken Fillets Are Being Recalled

A complaint about potentially unsafe chicken has led to the recall of 30,285 pounds of grilled, ready-to-eat chicken breast fillets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The fillets, which came from Decatur, Alabama-based Wayne Farms breast fillets were supposed to be fully cooked, but, according to at least one customer report, their item looked undercooked.

Created on March 1 and 21, 2022, the affected fillets were sent to restaurants through an Illinois distributor that received them. The recall applies to two varieties of Wayne Farms "All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast" that come in 9-pound cases. One set of cases holds eight packages with fillets weighing 6 ounces and lists a use-by date of May 30, 2022. The other set of 9-pound cases has 12 packages with fillets weighing 4 ounces and a use-by date of June 19, 2022. According to the FSIS, the recalled cases are labeled with an establishment number "EST. 20214."

Wayne Farms recently added to its line of prepared foods with the expansion of its Decatur processing facility (which includes new freezing technology) and the addition of a "Customer Innovation Center" near its headquarters (via Wayne Farms). It aimed to ramp up poultry processing and quality in response to consumer demand.

FSIS has not confirmed any illnesses linked to these products. However, restaurants that might be storing these fillets should not serve them, but return them to where they were sold or dispose of them.