The Story Behind The Unexpected Toppings At This Black-Owned Pizzeria

Brooklyn has been a battleground in the quest to create some of NYC's best slices of pizza for some time. As Thrillist points out, the presence of pizza joints in the borough, like L&B Spumoni Gardens and Di Fara, dates all the way back to the mid-20th century. While longstanding restaurants continue to make the list of the best pizza shops in New York, that doesn't mean there isn't room for innovation.

A more recent arrival to the Brooklyn pizza scene that is making waves for its avant-garde menu is Cuts & Slices. Though you can find garlic knots and slices with extra cheese on the menu at this Bedford-Stuyvesant pizza shop, some of the toppings don't quite resemble the typical Italian American options that may come to mind when you think of a Brooklyn pie. The unique spot is cooking up some inspired pizza slices all thanks to its owner, and diners are here for it.