Wolfgang Puck Asked TikTok About Steak Tartare And People Have Lots To Say

When a celebrity chef asks you if you are up for steak tartare, it might just ignite a conversation. And that is just what has happened on Wolfgang Puck's Tiktok channel. Puck is well known for his flagship restaurant Spago, catering for the Oscars, and his signature smoked salmon pizza. The Austrian-born chef has been a part of the California culinary scene for nearly 50 years, per Puck's website. He showed off his skills to the Hollywood community at Ma Maison. However, when you add raw meat to the equation, sometimes it doesn't matter how good you are at your craft.

Steak tartare has French origins, according to MasterClass. It is comprised of minced, raw, ground beef (okay, hamburger meat – we said it), capers, Worcestershire sauce, a little salt and pepper, and onions. Fashioned into what looks like a hockey puck with a little divet, this delicacy is generally topped off with an egg yolk and served with a side of bread. It can be made as something to tide you over before your main course or as a meal in and of itself. But steak tartare can bring out some strong emotions, and Puck's TikTok peeps have a lot to say about the chef's take on this dish.