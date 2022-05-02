Netflix Just Announced When Its Iron Chef Reboot Will Premiere

Alton Brown shared a trailer for the new show on Twitter, which revealed that Mark Dacascos will be acting as The Chairman yet again, and the battles will take place in a newly revamped Kitchen Stadium. Brown says that "Iron Chef" will be bigger and better than ever before, and the splashy trailer, featuring Brown, Kish, and Dacascos, does look exciting. It shares clips of upscale-looking dishes, the hosts sauntering onto the stage in the new Kitchen Stadium, and action shots of contestants doing everything from lifting a heavy fish onto a counter to sawing at what looks like a whole hog with a literal saw.

There will be eight 45-minute episodes in the series, but if that's not quite enough "Iron Chef" for you, you're in luck: Netflix will also be debuting "Iron Chef Mexico" and "Iron Chef Brazil" later in 2022. So far, we aren't sure who any of the competitors on "Iron Chef: Quest" will be, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's a mix of new and familiar faces. Curious fans will have to tune in on June 15 to find out.