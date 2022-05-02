Wendy's App Holders Need To Know About Its Drink Freebie Deal

If you frequent a particular fast food chain, you probably have its app on your phone. Not only do these platforms allow you to order ahead so your food is ready when you arrive, but some also let you collect points for rewards programs each time you order. Perhaps the biggest perk of using a fast food chain's app, though, is the savings. In the most bizarre fast food promotion of all time, for example, the 2020 Whopper Detour deal let Burger King customers get a 1-cent Whopper when they ordered via the BK app while near a McDonald's. On the more predictable side, the McDonald's Fry-day deal of 2021 gifted customers a free medium fry with any app order over $1. Awesome, right?

Now, fellow burger chain Wendy's has an exciting new deal for its app users that's running through the end of May. While customers might already find the free drink to be a pretty sweet deal, the app offer will also be benefitting a special cause.