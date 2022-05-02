Why Aldi Shoppers Are Upset About Its Latest Pricing Update

Aldi is often known for its competitive pricing, but a recent price commitment by management seems to be falling short of shopper expectations. Aldi recently shared in an Instagram post, "Want even lower prices on ALDI Finds? Look no further. Hurry in this Sunday (and we mean hurry!) for unbelievable price cuts on #ALDIFinds. In stores only, while supplies last. #LowerThanLowPrices."

This social media statement comes after an April 12th announcement by Aldi CEO Jason Hart stating, "No matter what happens in the world around us, ALDI will always be the low-price leader in every community we serve." In the announcement, the brand makes reference to both inflation and rising gas prices with a commitment to be a "bright spot in your weekly budget."

But while Aldi executives and management say they will be lowering prices and fighting back against rising costs, consumers are finding that these promises may be falling short during the actual shopping experience. As one social media commenter shared on the company's post, "Interesting since I'm seeing items increasing in price. Still affordable but slowly creeping up." And they were far from the only person with something to say.