Here's How To Get Free Fries At Wendy's This Week

Wendy's is just one of the fast food chains taking advantage of apps and membership programs to provide customers with deals and discounts, all in the hope of getting them to return to its restaurants.

According to Wendy's, offers currently available on its app include a free drink with any purchase that supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption; a free breakfast sandwich with a purchase; $2 off breakfast combos; $3 off a purchase of $15 or more; $2 off a premium combo with a mobile order; buy one premium sandwich and get one for $1; and a free large fry with a $10 purchase.

All of these offers are available in Wendy's app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or on the Android Google Play store. In-app offers are updated periodically, and offers cannot be combined in the same order.

You can also earn other offers and free food by signing up for Wendy's Rewards in the app. The rewards program gives you 10 points for every $1 you spend on food at Wendy's. If you order food in the app or while logged in on Wendy's website, you'll automatically earn your points; otherwise, you have to scan a QR code when you make a purchase in person. Rewards range from a free small Frosty available for 150 points to a free, full-sized salad for 700 points. As it turns out, what you didn't know about the Frosty is that you may be able to get one for free!

Still, its latest offer allows you to receive free fries for a limited time.